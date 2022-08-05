Georgia Tech Baseball Lands 2025 OF Wesley Bass

Georgia Tech Baseball has been having a busy summer getting recruits for the 2024 class, but they landed a nice prospect for the distant future of 2025 this week. Wesley Bass, an outfielder from Trinity Catholic High School, committed to the Yellow Jackets.

This is actually not Georgia Tech's first commitment for the 2025 class, but he is the first outfielder. Ryan Mitchell, Kade Kisz, and Nico Soul are the other 2025 commits.

Bass projects very well for the collegiate level and some of that is due to already possessing a good frame at 6-2 175 LBS. He is a good defender with speed and a good arm in the outfield. He will be a name to remember for the future with the Yellow Jackets.

This is the busiest time of the year for baseball recruiting and you can expect Georgia Tech to be adding more prospects for future years this summer.

