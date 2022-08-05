Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Baseball Lands 2025 OF Wesley Bass

Georgia Tech got an outfielder for the future in 2025's Wesley Bass

Georgia Tech Baseball has been having a busy summer getting recruits for the 2024 class, but they landed a nice prospect for the distant future of 2025 this week. Wesley Bass, an outfielder from Trinity Catholic High School,  committed to the Yellow Jackets. 

This is actually not Georgia Tech's first commitment for the 2025 class, but he is the first outfielder. Ryan Mitchell, Kade Kisz, and Nico Soul are the other 2025 commits. 

Bass projects very well for the collegiate level and some of that is due to already possessing a good frame at 6-2 175 LBS. He is a good defender with speed and a good arm in the outfield. He will be a name to remember for the future with the Yellow Jackets. 

This is the busiest time of the year for baseball recruiting and you can expect Georgia Tech to be adding more prospects for future years this summer. 

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Basketball lands 2022 prospect Cyril Martynov

Georgia Tech Football Fall Camp Preview: Linebacker Depth Chart Projections

Georgia Tech Football Fall Camp Preview: Defensive Backs

Georgia Tech Football: Defensive Line Depth Chart Projections

Georgia Tech Basketball target Cyril Martynov sets commitment date

Georgia Tech Baseball gets commitment from Buford 2024 RHP Nate Taylor

Georgia Tech 2023 Offensive line target Benjamin Galloway drops top five

Where is Georgia Tech Football in the CBS Sports 131?

Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims
Football

Final Two-Deep Offensive Depth Chart Projections for Georgia Tech

By Jackson Caudell1 minute ago
Georgia Tech 2025 Prospect Wesley Bass
Baseball

Georgia Tech Baseball Lands 2025 OF Wesley Bass

By Jackson Caudell1 minute ago
Georgia Tech linebacker Ayinde Eley
Football

Three Biggest Questions for Georgia Tech's Defense as Fall Camp Begins

By Jackson Caudell15 hours ago
Georgia Tech Quarterback Jeff Sims
Football

Three Questions For Georgia Tech's Offense as Fall Camp Starts

By Jackson Caudell17 hours ago
Georgia Tech Defensive Back Myles Sims
Football

Georgia Tech Football Fall Camp Preview: Defensive Backs

By Jackson Caudell20 hours ago
Georgia Tech Basketball Prospect Cyril Martynov
Football

Georgia Tech Basketball Lands 2022 Prospect Cyril Martynov

By Jackson Caudell21 hours ago
Georgia Tech Linebacker Charlie Thomas
Football

Georgia Tech Football: Linebacker Depth Chart Projections

By Jackson Caudell23 hours ago
Georgia Tech Football
Football

Georgia Tech 2023 Offensive Line Target Benjamin Galloway Drops Top Five

By Jackson CaudellAug 3, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
2024 pitcher Nate Taylor
Baseball

Georgia Tech Baseball Gets Commitment from Buford 2024 RHP Nate Taylor

By Jackson CaudellAug 3, 2022 11:00 AM EDT