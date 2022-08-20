Georgia Tech Baseball has had a busy summer adding to its future recruiting classes and they did not slow down this week. William Cole Johnson, an outfielder and left-handed pitcher from Watkinsville, GA, is going to be playing for the Yellow Jackets.

Johnson is projected to be a strong offensive player that still has a lot of room to grow. That is going to be encouraging and Georgia Tech has developed a lot of offensive talent in recent years and Johnson is going to be next in line.

Georgia Tech is now sitting at six commits for the 2025 class and Johnson is now the fourth from the state of Georgia. Dominic Stephenson, Wesley Bass, Ryan Mitchell, Kade Kisz, and Nico Soul are the other 2025 commits.

Keep an eye out for Georgia Tech adding more talent in the weeks ahead.

