Jackets Clinch Series Against Ohio State

Matthew McGavic

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
R
H
E

OSU

0

1

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

2

1

2

#19 GT

0

0

3

0

1

0

1

0

X

5

4

2

On one of the better days weather-wise so far in this young college baseball season, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets came out on the right side of a 5-2 victory that clinched their weekend series with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

It was the not the offensive onslaught that the series opener was, but the Jackets got enough hits and runs together to ensure victory. Outfielder Colin Hall had half of GT's hit total, going 2-4 for the day. Fellow outfielders Michael Guldberg & Baron Radcliff had the other two hits, and each chipped in with an RBI.

The Buckeyes were first to crack the scoreboard in the second thanks to a groundout RBI, but Tech wasn't far behind. With the bases loaded in the third inning, Ohio State centerfielder Nolan Clegg dropped a routine flyout to allow two GT runners to scamper home. A wild pitch from OSU starting pitcher Seth Lonsway allowed for another Ramblin' Wreck runner to complete GT's third inning three-spot.

Other than the third inning defensive debacle, Lonsway had been in control for most of the game, tossing 12 strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched. Similarly, Tech starter Cort Roedig was effective as well. He had 6 strikeouts in 6.0 IP, and allowed just 1 run on a hit and 3 walks.

Ohio State attempted to catch up to the Jackets once senior righty Andy Archer entered the game in the 7th. 2 throwing errors in the inning would cut the lead to just 2, but Tech would get the run back in the bottom of the inning thanks to a Guldberg RBI single.

Next up for the Jackets, they'll finish their three game series with Ohio State on Sunday at 1:00pm. It will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on WREK 91.1 FM.

