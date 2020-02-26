All Yellow Jackets
Fast Start Fuels Georgia Tech Past Gardner-Webb

Matthew McGavic

Playing in their first home midweek game of the season, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets got off to a blazing start against Gardner-Webb, taking down the Runnin' Bulldogs X-X on Tuesday. Moving to 7-1 on the season, Tech has now played double digit runs in 3 of their last 4 games, and outscored their opponents 43-11 over the previous 4 contests

The Jackets plated 8 of their runs in the first inning alone. Thanks to Colin Hall (2-3, 3 RBI), Drew Compton (2-3, 4 RBI) and Stephen Reid (1-5, RBI), Tech hit 3 home runs in their first 7 batters of the game. The offensive onslaught was so fierce that Gardner-Webb starting pitcher LHP Luke Williamson was chased out without retiring a single batter. Colin Hall was also halfway to the cycle with a HR and triple after the order flipped over in the first inning.

Tech continued to pile on the runs as the game progressed, plating two runs in the third, fifth and seventh innings. Also chipping in offensively were Michael Guldberg (3-4, RBI, 2B) & Baron Radcliff (0-2, 2 RBI, 3 BB), as the Ramblin' Wreck drew 11 walks and collected 10 base hits.

Not only were the Jackets dominating from the plate, they were doing so from the mound as well. Starting pitcher LHP Luke Bartnicki went 3.0 innings deep, and doubled his career high in strikeouts with 6. The bullpen also did their job despite blowing out the Runnin' Bulldogs. 

RHP Jackson Arnold was the only pitcher to surrender a run as he did so in the fourth, with fellow righties Will Coquillard & Jackson Finley and southpaw Sam Crawford each having scoreless outings. In total, the GT pitching staff allowed just 4 hits, no walks and struck out 10.

Next up for the Jackets, they'll begin their Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate series against the Georgia Bulldogs this upcoming Friday, February 28th at 5:00pm EST. It will be televised on SEC Network+ and broadcast on WREK 91.1 FM.

