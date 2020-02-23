All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Baseball
Basketball
Football

Jackets Slug Buckeyes To Complete Sweep

Matthew McGavic

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
R
H
E

OSU

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

2

4

1

#19 GT

0

3

2

1

1

3

1

1

X

12

14

0

Continuing to swing red-hot bats as they have all weekend, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets dominated Ohio State 12-2 on Sunday to complete a three-game series sweep against the Buckeyes. Over the weekend, Tech collected 36 base hits to OSU's 9, and outscored them 29-8.

The rout was fueled mainly by a bevy of extra base hits, with the Jackets tallying 5 doubles and 4 home runs on the afternoon. Second baseman Austin Wilhite had a solo homer, outfielder Baron Radcliff had a 3-run moonshot, and DH Stephen Reid had himself a day with two home runs totaling 3 RBI.

The Ramblin' Wreck also had a noteworthy performance from the mound as well as the plate. Freshman RHP Zach Maxwell earned his second start of the year, tossing 5.0 innings, striking out 8 Ohio State batters and allowing only 1 run. 

The bullpen also held up as well. Dalton Smith, Hugh Chapman, Josiah Siegel and Jake Brace each tosses an inning after Maxwell's departure, with Brace the only pitcher surrendering a run.

Like in game 1 of the series, Ohio State got the scoring started with a run in the top of the second. But Tech was not far behind, firing off 10 unanswered runs and plating a run in each inning after the Buckeyes took the lead.

Next up for the Jackets, they'll take on the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs in a midweek affair this upcoming Tuesday, February 25h at 4:00pm EST. It will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on WREK 91.1 FM.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Tech Baseball Postgame Press Conference: 2/23/20 vs. Ohio State

Georgia Tech defeated Ohio State 12-2 in Game 3 of their weekend series to complete a series sweep.

Matthew McGavic

What To Watch For Vs. Clemson

Facing a short turnaround, next up for Georgia Tech is the first of two matchups against Clemson in a game that has implications past just the win/loss column. Here's what to watch for against the Tigers.

Matthew McGavic

Victory Slips Away From Georgia Tech At Syracuse

A double digit halftime lead and career night from Moses Wright was not enough to overcome a lackluster second half performance against Syracuse.

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Baseball Postgame Press Conference: 2/22/20 vs. Ohio State

Georgia Tech defeated Ohio State 5-2 in Game 2 of their weekend series.

Matthew McGavic

Jackets Clinch Series Against Ohio State

A third inning three-spot for Georgia Tech and solid pitching from Cort Roedig & Andy Archer clinched the weekend series against the Buckeyes.

Matthew McGavic

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets @ Orange | Game 27

Follow for live updates and analysis from Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets men's basketball vs. Syracuse Orange

Matthew McGavic

Jackets Obliterate Buckeyes In Series Opener

Georgia Tech plated 12 runs on 16 hits in the first four innings alone in the series opener tonight against Ohio State.

Matthew McGavic

Upgrades To Bobby Dodd Stadium Announced

Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium will have 5 facets of the historic venue upgraded in advance of the 2020 college football season.

Georgia Tech PR

Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Syracuse

Coach Pastner discusses the previous game against Wake Forest, previews the upcoming game against Syracuse, talks about how they will keep their focus down the stretch, and more.

Matthew McGavic

Moses Wright Looks To Be The "Zone-Buster" In Syracuse Rematch

In the previous game against Syracuse, Moses Wright was the lone bright spot in an otherwise forgettable game. For the upcoming rematch, he will look to be the catalyst for his team once again.

Matthew McGavic