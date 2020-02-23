Jackets Slug Buckeyes To Complete Sweep

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E OSU 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 4 1 #19 GT 0 3 2 1 1 3 1 1 X 12 14 0

Continuing to swing red-hot bats as they have all weekend, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets dominated Ohio State 12-2 on Sunday to complete a three-game series sweep against the Buckeyes. Over the weekend, Tech collected 36 base hits to OSU's 9, and outscored them 29-8.

The rout was fueled mainly by a bevy of extra base hits, with the Jackets tallying 5 doubles and 4 home runs on the afternoon. Second baseman Austin Wilhite had a solo homer, outfielder Baron Radcliff had a 3-run moonshot, and DH Stephen Reid had himself a day with two home runs totaling 3 RBI.

The Ramblin' Wreck also had a noteworthy performance from the mound as well as the plate. Freshman RHP Zach Maxwell earned his second start of the year, tossing 5.0 innings, striking out 8 Ohio State batters and allowing only 1 run.

The bullpen also held up as well. Dalton Smith, Hugh Chapman, Josiah Siegel and Jake Brace each tosses an inning after Maxwell's departure, with Brace the only pitcher surrendering a run.

Like in game 1 of the series, Ohio State got the scoring started with a run in the top of the second. But Tech was not far behind, firing off 10 unanswered runs and plating a run in each inning after the Buckeyes took the lead.

Next up for the Jackets, they'll take on the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs in a midweek affair this upcoming Tuesday, February 25h at 4:00pm EST. It will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on WREK 91.1 FM.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp