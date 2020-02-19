All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Baseball
Basketball
Football

Georgia Tech Rallies In Ninth Over Georgia Southern

Georgia Tech PR

THE FLATS – Facing a one-run deficit in the ninth, freshman Tres Gonzalez legged out a fielder’s choice RBI to tie the game before Michael Guldberg knocked in the winning run as No. 19 Georgia Tech defeated Georgia Southern 4-3 on a foggy Tuesday night at J.I. Clements Stadium.

A close game throughout, freshman LHP Dalton Smith came in with a 2-1 deficit and pitched a tremendous 3.1 innings without an earned run, striking out four and surrendering just three hits – his only walk coming on an intentional call.

The ninth got going for the Yellow Jackets (3-1) when Jackson Webb drew a four-pitch walk before Austin Wilhite skied a ball into the fog that dropped for a single in right field, moving Webb to third. After already doubling in his pinch-hit seventh inning appearance, Gonzalez tied the game by cancelling out a would-be double play for the tying RBI. Guldberg then sliced a single into center field for the go-ahead score.

The game then fell to junior RHP Sam Crawford (1-0) who dealt on the mound to close, pitching 1.1 no-hit innings, punching out three total batters, including the final out of the game, for his first career win.

Overall, Guldberg and freshman Jake Holland led the way with two hits apiece as Guldberg had two RBI. Freshman Stephen Reid came in and cut the deficit to one run in the sixth with a single down the right-field line, while Baron Radcliff also chipped in a double.

The Eagles (3-1) were led by Noah Searcy’s two hits offensively, while RHP Tyler Owens (0-1) received the loss, allowing two runs on two hits in 1.2 innings.

The Yellow Jackets return home for four-straight games, beginning with Ohio State on Feb. 21-23. First pitch for Friday is scheduled for 4 p.m. and is broadcast live on ACC Network Extra and WREK 91.1 FM.

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tale of The Tape: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

After a weekend off, Georgia Tech is set to face Wake Forest in Winston-Salem. Here's how they stack up against the Demon Deacons.

Matthew McGavic

Pastner On The 1 Time Transfer Rule: "I'm All For It"

Georgia Tech men's basketball head coach Josh Pastner joins the Big Ten and ACC in support of the proposed One Time Transfer rule.

Matthew McGavic

Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Wake Forest

Georgia Tech seeks to get to .500 in the 2019 season for the first time since January 11th vs. Boston College.

Matthew McGavic

ACC Supports One Time Transfer Rule

The Atlantic Coast Conference came out in support of the Big Ten's proposal for a one-time transfer rule yesterday.

Matthew McGavic

GT Baseball Week 1 Rankings Roundup

Here's how Georgia Tech Baseball's poll rankings were effected after week 1 of the 2020 college baseball season.

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Ranked 55th In 2020 Preseason ESPN FPI

In the first round of FPI rankings for the 2020 season, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets find themselves coming in at the 55th spot.

Matthew McGavic

Week 2 Preview: Georgia Southern & Ohio State

The Yellow Jackets continue the college baseball season with their first midweek game of their year and a weekend series against the reigning Big Ten Champions.

Matthew McGavic

Jackets Suffer First Loss of 2020 Against St. John's

13 strikeouts and 3 errors contributed to Georgia Tech's first loss of 2020 on the diamond, falling 11-1 to St. John's.

Matthew McGavic

What To Watch For Vs. Wake Forest

The Yellow Jackets will be looking to build off the momentum against Louisville last week when they face the Demon Deacons on Wednesday. Here's what to watch for against Wake Forest.

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Baseball Postgame Press Conference: 2/15/20 vs. Cincinnati

Georgia Tech defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats to move to 2-0 for the 2020 college baseball season.

Matthew McGavic