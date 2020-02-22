Jackets Obliterate Buckeyes In Series Opener

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E OSU 0 0 1 0 0 3 0 0 0 4 4 2 #22 GT 3 0 5 4 0 0 0 0 X 12 18 1

Kicking off a series with the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets showed no mercy to the reigning Big Ten champions. An offensive show of force from the Jackets suffocated the Buckeyes' pitching, as they defeated them 12-4 in front of 1,093 fans at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Jackets jumped on the Buckeyes early and often, plating all 12 of their runs in the first 4 innings of play. Collectively they chased out Ohio State starting pitcher Garrett Burhenn after just 3.0 inning pitched after he gave up 11 earned runs on 14 hits.

Seven Jackets had multi-hit games and seven also drove in runs Junior left fielder Michael Guldberg went 3-3, freshman first baseman Drew Compton going 4-5, junior shortstop Luke Waddell had 2 RBI & junior outfielder Baron Radcliff had 3.

Tech also had a decent day on the bump as well. Making his second start of the season, redshirt senior RHP Jonathan Hughes came just a third of an inning shy of tying his career high in innings pitched. Over 5.2 innings of work, he tossed 5 strikeouts and allowed just 3 earned runs on 4 hits and 3 walks. Out of the bullpen, freshman RHP Jackson Finley struck out the first 4 batters he faced, and fellow underclassmen Brody Westbrooks & Ben King each tossed a scoreless inning.

Next up for the Jackets, they'll continue with their three game series with Ohio State on Saturday at 2:00pm. It will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on WREK 91.1 FM.

