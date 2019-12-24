Tale of The Tape: Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-6, 1-1 ACC) @ Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors (8-4, 0-0 BW)
- Tipoff: Wednesday, December 25th at 6:30pm EST
- Location: Stan Sherriff Center in Honolulu, Hawai'i
- How To Watch: ESPN2 (link here)
- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM
- Betting Favorite: Georgia Tech -1.0 (KenPom)
- KenPom Prediction: Georgia Tech 69, Hawai'i 68 (51% chance to win)
- All-Time Series: Tied at 2-2
- Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 85-82 on January 6th, 1973 (home)
Rankings:
Georgia Tech
Hawai'i
AP/USA Today
NR/NR
NR/NR
NET
156th
120th
RPI
149th
113th
SOS
80th
92nd
KenPom
106th
159th
Sagarin
125th
146th
Team Leaders:
Georgia Tech
Hawai'i
Points
Michael Devoe (17.8)
Eddie Stansberry (17.4)
Rebounds
Moses Wright (8.3)
Zigmars Raimo (7.7)
Assists
Jose Alvarado (3.5)
Drew Buggs (5.9)
Steals
Khalid Moore (1.7)
Zigmars Raimo (1.9)
Blocks
James Banks III (3.2)
Dawson Carper (0.6)
Scoring:
Georgia Tech
Hawai'i
Points Per Game
65.6
71.3
Field Goal %
42.9%
44.2%
FGM/FGA Per Game
24.5/57.2
25.4/57.5
Three Point %
27.2%
35.4%
3PTA/3PTM Per Game
5/18.4
8.25/23.3
Free Throws %
61.1%
70.3%
Rebounding:
Georgia Tech
Hawai'i
Rebounds Per Game
37.1
33.8
Off. Reb. Per Game
9.2
9.5
Def. Reb. Per Game
27.9
24.3
Rebound Margin
-0.9
+0.1
Defense:
Georgia Tech
Hawai'i
Opp. Points Per Game
67.8
68.8
Opp. FG%
38.7%
42.4%
Opp. 3PT%
31.6%
32.8%
Steals Per Game
7.0
5.7
Blocks Per Game
6.0
2.7
Ball Handling:
Georgia Tech
Hawai'i
Assists Per Game
12.2
15.3
Turnovers Per Game
17.5
14.5
Turnover Margin
-2.2
-1.1
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.7
1.1
