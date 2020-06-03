All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

Three Yellow Jackets Named Baseball Freshman All-Americans

Georgia Tech PR

THE FLATS – Three Georgia Tech student-athletes – first baseman Drew Compton, designated hitter Stephen Reid and left-handed pitcher Dalton Smith – were selected as 2020 Freshman All-Americans, Collegiate Baseball announced Tuesday.

Of the 73 NCAA Division I teams represented, no team had more selections than Georgia Tech with just two ACC programs overall and six Division I team total having three freshman all-Americans.

Compton burst onto the scene in his frosh campaign, taking over first base duties for all of the Yellow Jackets’ 16 games completed in 2020. Compton finished second on the team in hitting, blasting a whopping .321 for the year and finishing with 18 hits, four doubles, a triple and three home runs for 12 RBI. The Berkeley Heights, N.J. native also finished with 11 walks on the year, recording an on-base percentage of .420.

Reid brought big power at the plate in his debut season, finishing tied for third among freshman nationally with a team-best five home runs. Starting 11 of his 15 appearances, the Berkeley Heights, N.J. native led the team with a .636 slugging percentage and finished fourth on the team with a .273 average for the year, notching 12 hits and one double for 10 RBI.

Smith became a stopper to be reckoned with, getting a healthy dose of drama in his freshman year with a 4-3 come-from-behind victory on the road at Georgia Southern and winning a 4-3 thriller over ACC foe Virginia Tech. The Valdosta, Ga. native finished tied for third in the ACC in wins (3-0) and led the team with a 1.46 ERA, allowing just two earned runs in 12.1 innings and striking out 14 overall. Smith is Georgia Tech’s first freshman all-American pitcher since Deck McGuire in 2008.

The three selections mark the second-most freshman all-Americans in program history, only surpassed by Georgia Tech’s four selections in 1992 (Nomar Garciaparra, Brad Rigby, Michael Smith and Jay Payton).

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Tech DE Kelton Dawson Enters Transfer Portal

Georgia Tech RS junior defensive end Kelton Dawson has entered the transfer portal. The defensive lineman appeared in 11 games and totaled 26 tackles, 3 TFL, one forced fumble and one sack for the Yellow Jackets in 2019.

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Head Football Coach Geoff Collins Leads by Example

For Georgia Tech head football coach Geoff Collins, using his platform to voice dismay to George Floyd's death and racism across America, was a stepping stone for other coaches to follow suit.

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech's Geoff Collins and Others Latest to Speak Out on Racial Injustice

Georgia Tech head football coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury address publicly racial injustice and police brutality in America

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech AD Todd Stansbury Views Reopening as an "Opportunity" and "Responsibility"

Georgia Tech plans to begin Phase I of reopening facilities to student-athletes on June 15. For director of athletics, Todd Stansbury, it is an "opportunity" and "responsibility" for the institute to set a guidance on how to return students safely back to campus.

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech to Allow Student-Athletes to Return June 15

Georgia Tech will take a step in reopening by allowing student-athletes to voluntarily return to campus weight rooms, training rooms

Georgia Tech PR

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through July

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through July

Ashley Barnett

In-State Prospect Leo Blackburn Commits to Georgia Tech

Within a 24 hour span, the Yellow Jackets have received two verbal commitments during the 2021 recruiting cycle. Peach State wide receiver/tight end Leo Blackburn becomes the latest commit to hop on at Tech.

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Lands TE Ben Postma

The Yellow Jackets continue their 2021 commitment surge in landing three-star tight end Ben Postma

Ashley Barnett

Film Review: James BlackStrain Bolsters GT’s Receiving Core

For the class of 2021, one of Florida’s most talented wide receivers would be James BlackStrain. Capable of playing multiple positions, BlackStrain could make an early impact in Atlanta.

Brian Smith

West Coast QB Chayden Peery Commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech landed their eleventh member for the class of 2021 in Chatsworth (Calif) quarterback Chayden Peery

Ashley Barnett