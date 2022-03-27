Who Earned the Player of the Game for Series Finale vs NC State?

Georgia Tech Baseball has now lost four of their five games after dropping a game to NC State on Sunday afternoon. The offense was unusually quiet and that was an unfortunate sight for one of the country's best offenses. The bullpen could not keep the team in the game with the offense struggling and it resulted in another loss for the Yellow Jackets.

It was down to two players for today's player of the game and for today, the choice is Marquis Grissom Jr. Grissom Jr pitched 5 innings and only allowed three hits and had three strikeouts. He did give out four walks, but he was the best player for this baseball team today. Grissom threw the ball well today and that is what helps him earn the player of the game today.

Tim Borden scored the only run of the game for Tech with his solo home run and it was the only memorable play for the Yellow Jackets offense all game. He was considered for player of the game, but it would not have felt right to give it to an offensive player in this game.

Georgia Tech will look to get back to winning when they take on Charleston Southern at home in Atlanta on Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets have a big series on the road next weekend against Virginia.

