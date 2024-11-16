Georgia Tech Basketball: Five-Star Forward Bryson Tiller Announces College Commitment Decision
2025 five-star Georgia Tech target Bryson Tiller was down to his final four schools (Georgia Tech, Kansas, Indiana, and Auburn) and he has revealed his commitment decision just moments ago. Tiller has committed to Kansas and will be joining the Jayhawks 2025 class.
The 2025 class for Georgia Tech currently consists of four star guard Akai Fleming (No. 56 player in the country according to 247Sports), three-star forward Brandon Stores Jr (No. 190 player), three star center Cole Kirouac, and point guard Eric Chatfield. The class currently ranks No. 25 in the country.
Here is the scouting report on Tiller, courtesy of 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein:
"Tiller is long and powerful with a developing inside-out skill set. Recently measured at 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-3 wingspan, 9-foot-3 standing reach, and 11-inch hands, his physical measurements are off the charts. His frame is just as impressive, sculpted and powerful.
While Tiller’s frame and physical tools have been imposing since he was an underclassman, he hasn’t always been quite as dominant as expected inside the paint or at the rim. He doesn’t always explode through contact or play with the type of sheer force most expect at the rim. Conversely though, he’s shown real growth in the progression of his skill-set. He’s very comfortable in the mid-post, often choosing to face-up, and consistently able to score over top of contesting defenders in that mid-range area. He has shooting touch that is starting to extend out to the arc with more consistency, is a big screener, and a tough match-up in two-man games because of the increasing versatility to roll or pop. He has a good left hand and can also put the ball on the floor comfortably for a couple of bounces, but can get turnover prone (3.4/game in the 2023 UAA) when trying to be too much of a playmaker.
One of his best assets is his ability to rebound the ball, and it’s been a consistent staple at virtually every stop. He averaged 8.1 boards in the 2023 UAA and 9.4 during the OTE regular season last year. He lacks the quick vertical pop to be a prototypical shot blocker, but his length and strong frame make him an interior deterrent who is capable of providing some secondary rim protection (1.2 blocks per game in the 2023 UAA and 1.6 in the OTE regular season). Overall, he’s a fundamentally sound and generally reliable team defender, with adequate lateral mobility for his size."
Additional Links
Georgia Tech Football: Three Biggest Storylines For Matchup With NC State
Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Tight End Jackson Hawes Accepts Invite to 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl