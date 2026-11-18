Georgia Tech advances to 5-0 on the season after a scorching second-half performance that saw them pull away from Norfolk State and erase a 44-32 halftime deficit. The Yellow Jackets are clearly a second-half team, and head coach Scott Cross seems to always pull the right strings at halftime. Let's take a closer look at all of the takeaways from the win.

1. Scott Cross is a master at second half adjustments

I am not sure what it is, but head coach Scott Cross seemingly knows how to adjust to opposing teams and call good second halves. It is something that catches your eye early with the Yellow Jackets program. Georgia Tech trailed 44-32 at halftime, and their defense came out with more ball pressure and pressed up the court. It exposed the deficiencies that Norfolk State has in beating ball pressure and also in their half-court offense. Georgia Tech also did a better job of moving the basketball and creating open shots.

They were lights-out from beyond the arc, nailing eight of their first 11 three-point baskets. Georgia Tech finished 13-for-17 from beyond the arc in the second half. The team played with more energy and was able to pull away for the double-digit victory.

2. Tylis Jordan Produces Another 20 point game

Jordan was one of the biggest reasons why the Yellow Jackets stayed in the game early. He was able to make a living at the free-throw line and went 7-for-12 in the first half. No matter what was going on, he continued to apply pressure on the Norfolk State bigs and attack. In the second half, we got a chance to see him play more off-ball and just float to the rim for alley-oops and dunks. Jordan finished with 21 points on 5-for-8 shooting and grabbed five rebounds, and dished out three assists. He is probably the most consistent player for the Yellow Jackets this season.

3. Georgia Tech was a turnover machine in the first half

The Yellow Jackets turned over the ball 10 times, which led to 14 points for Norfolk State. It was a big part of the story in the first half and helped create a 12-point deficit. One thing that has harmed this team early has been the turnovers and their inability to take care of the basketball, especially in the first half. Colby Garland and Tylis Jordan combined for seven of the turnovers. It was rough, especially from the point guard spot for the Yellow Jackets. However, they may have figured out a solution to some of these ones. Check my next point on that

4. Kaiden Bailey may be the answer to the point guard woes

One of my biggest takeaways from the game is Kaiden Bailey and his ability to run the show and be in control. He did have a head-scratching turnover, but for the most part, he brought good energy and ran the offense at a high level. He constantly got Georgia Tech to the right play and a good shot instead of forcing it. In the second half, he finished with five points on 2-for-2 shooting. He also contributed two rebounds and an assist.

The stat line is not gaudy, but Bailey adds a different element and could be a key player, especially moving forward, given how he plays. He is energized, loves playing defense, and has command of the offense. Someone who should get more minutes moving forward.

5. Kam Craft Shot Lights Out

Craft finished with 25 points on 8-15 shooting from the field. He did a lot of his damage from outside in the second half. He was the highest scorer with 16 points on 5-for-8 shooting. It seemed like whenever the Yellow Jackets needed it, Craft was able to hit one and come up with a big-time bucket. Craft is the best shooter on the team, and on nights like these, when the offense struggled in the first half, they need their shooter to get it going. He did and led the second-half comeback for the Yellow Jackets that got them to 5-0