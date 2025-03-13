Bleav Georgia Tech: Recapping the Yellow Jackets Loss to Duke in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinal
Georgia Tech was leading Duke 26-12 in the first half of today's ACC quarterfinal and it looked like the Yellow Jackets were in position to pull the ultimate stunner. However, Duke rallied after injury to star player Cooper Flagg and they defeated the Yellow Jackets 78-70 and will move on to face the winner of North Carolina/Wake Forest.
On the latest episode of Bleav Georgia Tech, RJ and Jackson break down the game from today and talk about the season that the Yellow Jackets had.
