All Yellow Jackets

Bleav Georgia Tech: Recapping the Yellow Jackets Loss to Duke in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinal

Georgia Tech led by as many as 14 in the game, but Duke was able to overcome the injury to Cooper Flagg and get the win

Jackson Caudell

Mar 13, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Naithan George (1) brings the ball up court against the Duke Blue Devils1 during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Mar 13, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Naithan George (1) brings the ball up court against the Duke Blue Devils1 during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech was leading Duke 26-12 in the first half of today's ACC quarterfinal and it looked like the Yellow Jackets were in position to pull the ultimate stunner. However, Duke rallied after injury to star player Cooper Flagg and they defeated the Yellow Jackets 78-70 and will move on to face the winner of North Carolina/Wake Forest.

On the latest episode of Bleav Georgia Tech, RJ and Jackson break down the game from today and talk about the season that the Yellow Jackets had.

If you like the show, like and subscribe on YouTube and follow us wherever you get your podcasts!

Additional Links

Cooper Flagg Injury Update: Duke Superstar Doubtful to Return To ACC Tournament Matchup vs Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech vs Duke: Three Keys For the Yellow Jackets To Pull Off A Stunning Victory

Spread & Over/Under Predictions For Georgia Tech vs Duke Basketball

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Basketball