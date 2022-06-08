Former Georgia Tech Guard Michael Devoe Works out for Los Angeles Lakers

It is getting closer to the 2022 NBA Draft, which means that teams are bringing in prospects for pre-draft workouts. Former Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe is one of those prospects and he has been going around and working out for various teams, including the Atlanta Hawks. The latest team to give the former Yellow Jacket a look is the most iconic franchise in NBA history, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Devoe was the leading scorer on Georgia Tech last season and is projected to be a second-round pick in the draft. He is looking to be the latest Georgia Tech basketball player to be a steal in the NBA, much like Jose Alvarado was last season. Devoe could fit in well as a scorer to come off the bench for this team as it is currently constructed.

The Lakers just recently hired their newest head coach and chose former Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham to lead the team.

The 2022 NBA Draft is going to be on Thursday, June 23rd.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Former Georgia Tech head coach Paull Johnson on 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

2023 Three-Star offensive tackle Ethan Mackenny commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech offers 2023 athlete Archie Chambers

Anthony Wilkins promoted to associate head coach for Georgia Tech basketball