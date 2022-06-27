Georgia Tech Basketball: 2024 Washington D.C Forward Receives Offer

The month of June has been the busiest of the offseason for Georgia Tech Basketball. They have been hosting five and four-star prospects on campus and sending out offers to some top recruits that the coaching staff is going after. One prospect that just received an offer from Georgia Tech was Washington D.C-based 2024 prospect, Caleb Williams.

Willams is more than likely going to either be a shooting guard or a small forward at the next level. He is still growing into his 6-7 215 LBS frame and has length and athleticism to match that.

Georgia Tech is not the first offer for Williams. He has picked up two big offers in the month of June from Maryland and Penn State and Virginia Tech and Penn are other offers that he has.

New assistant coach Brian Eskildsen seems to be the lead recruiter for Williams and this could be the first chance for him to make a big splash in recruiting.

Georgia Tech is evaluating new 2024 prospects and sending out more offers seemingly every week. Williams is an athletic prospect and one that Georgia Tech should keep pursuing.

