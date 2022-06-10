Georgia Tech Basketball Hires Harvard's Brian Eskildsen as an Assistant Coach

Georgia Tech added an experienced coach in Brian Eskildsen for the upcoming season

Georgia Tech has added a new assistant coach for the upcoming season. According to CBS Jon Rothstein, Harvard's Brian Eskildsen is going to be an assistant coach under current Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner.

Eskildsen spent eight seasons as an assistant coach under Tommy Amaker at Harvard and helped the Crimson capture three Ivy League Championships and an NCAA Tournament birth in 2014-2015. He was previously at Rice, Stanford, and the University of New Orleans, holding multiple titles.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Former Georgia Tech head coach Paull Johnson on 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

Kevin Parada was named a finalist for Buster Posey Award

Georgia Tech adds Latvian guard Fred Pauls Bagatskis for the 2022-2023 season

Former Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe works out for Los Angeles Lakers