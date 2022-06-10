Georgia Tech Basketball Hires Harvard's Brian Eskildsen as an Assistant Coach
Georgia Tech has added a new assistant coach for the upcoming season. According to CBS Jon Rothstein, Harvard's Brian Eskildsen is going to be an assistant coach under current Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner.
Eskildsen spent eight seasons as an assistant coach under Tommy Amaker at Harvard and helped the Crimson capture three Ivy League Championships and an NCAA Tournament birth in 2014-2015. He was previously at Rice, Stanford, and the University of New Orleans, holding multiple titles.
