Georgia Tech Basketball Lands 2023 Four-Star Prospect Blue Cain

Georgia Tech got their first 2023 commitment with the addition of Blue Cain

Georgia Tech Basketball has had a busy week and they kept it going by adding a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. Blue Cain, a 6-4 180 LBS shooting guard from Knoxville, gave his commitment to the Yellow Jackets on Thursday afternoon.

Cain had some offers from other top schools, most notably Tennessee. This is a big win for Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner to go into Knoxville and get one of the best prospects in the state of Tennessee. Cain is the first commitment for the 2023 class.

Cain is a talented scorer and his game will translate well to the collegiate level.

