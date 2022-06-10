Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Basketball Lands 2023 Four-Star Prospect Blue Cain

Georgia Tech got their first 2023 commitment with the addition of Blue Cain

Georgia Tech Basketball has had a busy week and they kept it going by adding a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. Blue Cain, a 6-4 180 LBS shooting guard from Knoxville, gave his commitment to the Yellow Jackets on Thursday afternoon. 

Cain had some offers from other top schools, most notably Tennessee. This is a big win for Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner to go into Knoxville and get one of the best prospects in the state of Tennessee. Cain is the first commitment for the 2023 class. 

Cain is a talented scorer and his game will translate well to the collegiate level. 

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Former Georgia Tech head coach Paull Johnson on 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

Kevin Parada was named a finalist for Buster Posey Award

Georgia Tech adds Latvian guard Fred Pauls Bagatskis for the 2022-2023 season

Former Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe works out for Los Angeles Lakers

Blue Cain
Basketball

Georgia Tech Basketball Lands 2023 Four-Star Prospect Blue Cain

By Jackson Caudell1 minute ago
Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech Football
Football

2023 Wide Receiver Sean Williams Receives Georgia Tech Offer

By Jackson Caudell11 hours ago
Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech Football
Football

2025 Cornerback Dylan Lewis Receives Offer From Georgia Tech

By Jackson Caudell11 hours ago
Elijah Douglas
Football

Georgia Tech Defensive Line Target Elijah Douglas is set for Official Visit This Weekend

By Jackson Caudell11 hours ago
Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech
Basketball

Former Georgia Tech Guard Michael Devoe Works out for Los Angeles Lakers

By Jackson CaudellJun 8, 2022
Fred Pauls Bagatskis, Georgia Tech
Basketball

Georgia Tech Adds Latvian Guard Fred Pauls Bagatskis

By Jackson CaudellJun 8, 2022
Kevin Parada, Georgia Tech
Baseball

Kevin Parada Named Finalist for Buster Posey Award

By Jackson CaudellJun 8, 2022
Georgia Tech Football
Football

Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Athlete Archie Chambers

By Jackson CaudellJun 7, 2022
Paul Johnson, Georgia Tech
Football

Former Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson is on 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

By Jackson CaudellJun 7, 2022