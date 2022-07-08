Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Basketball Makes In-State Center's Top Seven

Gai Chol dropped his top seven list and Georgia Tech Basketball made the cut

Georgia Tech Basketball is busy evaluating prospects in both the 2023 and 2024 classes at this point in the summer. The Yellow Jackets have hosted some big-time prospects for visits and have had one commit show out at one of the top summer camps for prospects. 

One of the guys that head coach Josh Pastner wants for the class of 2023 is three-star center Gai Chol, a 7-0 235 LBS player from Decatur. Chol is impressive physically and has an intriguing skill for a player of his size and one that would fit in well in Atlanta. On Thursday, Chol dropped his top-seven schools and Georgia Tech was one of the schools that made the cut for the big man. 

There is clearly going to be strong competition for Chol. Auburn is coming off of a great season and recruits very well. Georgia is hoping to be a resurgent program under new head coach Mike White. 

The Yellow Jackets are already off to a good start with one four-star commitment for 2023 with guard Blue Cain. If Georgia Tech can add Chol to the class, it would be an impact addition. 

