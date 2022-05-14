Georgia Tech Basketball Offers 2024 Guard Jahseem Felton

Georgia Tech Basketball has sent some recent offers out to some class of 2024 prospects and the latest one in 6-5 combo guard Jahseem Felton.

Felton plays at Gastonio High School in Gastonia, North Carolina and is a borderline five-star recruit. According to 247 Sports, Felton is currently the 54th overall player in the class of 2024 and the sixth ranked combo guard.

Felton is going to be coveted at the next level due to his size and athleticism. He still has room to grow as well and can score going to the basket, as well as defend both guard positions well.

With being such a highly rated-recruit, Felton is being pursued by some of the top schools in the country. He holds offers from Auburn, Cincinnati, Kansas, Tennessee, and Florida, among others. Being from the state of North Carolina, it will be interesting to see if and when North Carolina or Duke offer and get involved.

