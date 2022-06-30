Georgia Tech Basketball Offers 2024 Point Guard Kayvaun Mulready

Georgia Tech Basketball has been making offers to 2023 point guards and is hoping to land a talented prospect. However, that has not stopped the Yellow Jackets coaching staff from reaching out and trying to garner the interest of 2024 prospects. The latest offer from Georgia Tech has gone out to Kayvaun Mulready, a 2024 point guard that plays at Worcester Academy in Worcester, Ma.

Mulready is a 6-4 210 LBS guard and he has been making plays at recent camps and events. He is quick and plays well in transition and would be a nice addition to the team. Most of the offers that Georgia Tech has sent out for the class of 2024 have been to forwards and centers, but Mulready is one of the only point guards.

Georgia Tech is one of the first power-five programs to Mulready. Wake Forest, Iona, Providence, and St. Bonaventure are the other offers out for the talented point guard and more are soon to come.

New assistant coach Brian Eskildsen seems to be at the forefront of several of these new offers and recruitments and that could be a coaching hire that works out very well for Georgia Tech.

