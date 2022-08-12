Georgia Tech Basketball Offers 2024 Prospect Devin Brafford

Georgia Tech Basketball made another offer this week to an in-state prospect. Devin Brafford, a forward who plays at Rabun Gap high school in Northeast Georgia, got the offer from the Yellow Jackets coaching staff this week.

Georgia Tech has been in the middle of its evaluation period this summer and Brafford is another prospect that has been on the radar of the coaching staff.

Brafford is an unknown prospect right now, but he has the talent to be able to play. He is a raw prospect right now, however, and he will need to put in plenty of work this season and in the future.

Expect to see more offers coming in the coming weeks for Georgia Tech as they continue to scout prospects for the coming years.

