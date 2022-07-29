Georgia Tech Basketball Offers 2024 Prospect Lathan Sommerville

Georgia Tech Basketball is in the middle of its evaluation and recruiting period and it is one of the busiest times of the summer 2024 prospects are being analyzed closer than they have and Georgia Tech is adding to the list of offers that they have sent out. One of the offers that went out this week was to a 2024 power forward named Lathan Sommerville, who plays at the Skill Factory in Atlanta.

Sommerville is a 6'9 225 LBS power forward who is a skilled offensive big man. He is starting to gain more offers and Georgia Tech is hoping to get out in front of this recruitment.

Some of the other offers that Sommerville has are from Xavier, Rutgers, and Wake Forest.

