Georgia Tech Basketball Offers Three-Star 2023 Power Forward

Georgia Tech recently got its first commitment in the 2023 recruiting class with four-star guard Blue Cain giving his commitment to the Yellow Jackets. Head coach Josh Pastner is looking to add to the class, but this time with a talented big man from Pennsylvania named Thomas Haugh, who was offered by the Yellow Jackets on Sunday.

Haugh is the ninth power forward that has been offered by the Yellow Jackets and it appears to be one position that Pastner is wanting to target for this upcoming recruiting class.

Haugh is an intriguing prospect that is starting to get more attention and offers from some of the top programs in the country. His most recent offer was from Illinois, but he's gotten them from Maryland, VCU, Northwestern, and Vermont. Illinois could be the team to beat, but it is still early on in this recruitment.

Pastner is looking to keep the Yellow Jackets climbing in the recruiting rankings and Haugh would be a great addition. He has skill and upside on both ends of the floor but will have to work on getting stronger and developing and might not be ready to do that from day one. Still, this is a recruitment to watch going forward for Georgia Tech basketball.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Where do Georgia Tech's running backs rank amongst the ACC Coastal?

Georgia Tech Football Transfer Profile: Dylan McDuffie

Georgia Tech Opponent Preview: Week Three vs Ole Miss

Three Ole Miss Offensive players to watch vs Georgia Tech in Week Three