Georgia Tech Basketball Target Cyril Martynov Sets Commitment Date

After officially visiting Georgia Tech on July 24th, Cyril Martynov is set to make a decision between his top four schools on Thursday. Another interesting bit of news is that Martynov is reclassifying to the 2022 recruiting class.

Martynov is a skilled big man that would fill a need for Georgia Tech. At 6-11 230 LBS, he has the size to be an effective big man in the ACC. Right now, it appears that Georgia Tech might be the favorite for the talented player.

Wisconsin, Missouri, and Northwestern are the other schools that are vying for his services. He will announce at 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon.

If Georgia Tech lands him for the 2022 class, Martynov will join Freds Pauls Bagatskis and transfers Javon Franklin and Lance Terry as the newcomers for the Yellow Jackets this season.

