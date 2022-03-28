Georgia Tech Guard Michael Devoe Declares for 2022 NBA Draft

Georgia Tech Basketball is going to have to replace its leading scorer before the 2022-2023 season. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe is going to be leaving school to declare for the NBA Draft.

While Georgia Tech had a disappointing season, Devoe was a bright spot on the team. The 6'5 190 LBS guard from Orlando averaged nearly 18 PPG this season along with nearly five rebounds. Devoe had over four years of starting experience and is going to be the biggest player that is going to have to be replaced in terms of experience and leadership, as well as talent.

Devoe earned some accolades in his career and was the 2021 ACC Tournament player of the year after the Yellow Jackets beat Florida State to win the conference title.

Expect to see hear Devoe's name called at some point during the NBA Draft later this summer.

