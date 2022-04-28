Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Lands Transfer Guard Cameron Swartz

It is transfer season currently in college basketball and Georgia Tech got one of the best transfers on the market in former Boston College guard Cameron Swartz. Swartz is from Atlanta and this is going to be an exciting homecoming for her.

She was one of the most consistent performers while at Boston College and started every game for the Eagles last season and averaged over 16 points per game last season. Her season in 2021-2022 earned her most improved player in the conference and on the first team All-ACC team.

This is not the first time that Swartz has transferred at the collegiate level, as she did start her career at Colorado. After getting to Boston College, she became an instant offensive threat and scored more than 1,000 points in her career as an Eagle. She tied Boston College's single-game record for points in a game with 39 points against Clemson last season.

This is not the first transfer for Georgia Tech and head coach Nell Fortner this offseason. Bianca Jackson from Florida State decided to transfer to Georgia Tech and that gives the Yellow Jackets two solid additions to the team for next season.

Georgia Tech is going to be shooting for their third straight NCAA tournament appearance next season and these moves appear to be a step in that direction.

