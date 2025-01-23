How To Watch and Listen To No. 18 Georgia Tech vs Virginia: Tipoff Time, TV Channel
No. 18 Georgia Tech snapped their losing streak on Sunday when they defeated Clemson and now the Yellow Jackets are back on the road tonight to face Virginia. The Cavaliers are not considered one of the elite teams in the ACC, but they should not be taken lightly. They recently got a good win vs rival Virginia Tech and they are at home.
Last Sunday, Tech upended Clemson, 89-65, with six Jackets reaching double figures. Kara Dunn led the way offensively with 20 points, while Tonie Morgan made history, recording her first collegiate triple-double. Morgan became just the fourth player in the ACC to own a triple-double this season and the first Jacket since 2002 to post the elite performance in Georgia Tech history.
Virginia comes into Thursday’s matchup having dropped two of its past three games, most recently falling at NC State, 73-68. When competing at home, the Cavaliers are 8-3 with an ACC win over Wake Forest. This season, Kymora Johnson leads Virginia offensively, averaging 18.1 points per game. Latasha Lattimore follows at 13.4 points and a team-high 9.2 rebounds per game.
Virginia leads the all-time series, 59-19, against Georgia Tech. But the Yellow Jackets have taken three of the past four meetings, including a 63-60 decision in Atlanta last year. Tech seeks its first win in Charlottesville since 2015, having dropped the last three meetings in John Paul Jones Arena.
Here is how you can watch tonight's game.
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025 | 7 p.m. ET | Charlottesville, Va. | John Paul Jones Arena
Television: ACC Network Extra | Watch Online (Announcers: Jason Patterson and Lauren Moses)
Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App (Play-by-Play: Richard Musterer)
