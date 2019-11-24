Jackets Maven
Jose Alvarado A "Game-Time Decision" Vs Arkansas

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Men's Basketball head coach Josh Pastner announced today that junior guard Jose Alvarado will "be a game time decision" vs. Arkansas tomorrow due to a lingering issue with his right ankle.

Alvarado first suffered the injury in practice prior to the game against Elon. He was confined to a walking boot in the home opener vs. the Phoenix and as a result saw no playing time in the game.

Pastner was originally hesitant to play Alvarado in the Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate matchup in Athens, but says the junior was adamant on seeing the floor. "He wanted to play and he was cleared by the doctors," Pastner said "It was more of a pain-tolerance thing. There was no risk of injury."

Alvarado re-aggravated his ankle about 5 minutes into the second half against the Bulldogs, and was immediately pulled from the game. He finished with the lowest +/- of the game for either team, with a rating of -15.

"We were playing 5 on 4 vs. Georgia with Jose in there, and that's not Jose's fault," Pastner said today. "I should not have played Jose. vs. Georgia. He wasn't ready to play."

Last season as a sophomore, Alvarado lead the team in both assists and made three pointers. In his lone full game so far this season, the junior from Brooklyn had 7 assists against NC State.

