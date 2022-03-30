Lorela Cubaj and Michael Devoe earn Georgia College Players of the Year

Two Georgia Tech Basketball stars earned two high honors on Wednesday afternoon. Lorela Cubaj and Michael Devoe were named Georgia College Players of the Year by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

Both awards are well deserved by both players, as they both had terrific seasons for the Yellow Jackets. Cubaj led the entire ACC in rebounding, averaged a double-double on the season, and became the all-time leading rebounder in Georgia Tech Women's basketball history.

Cubaj helped lead the Yellow Jackets to their second consecutive NCAA Tournament and was a two-time ACC defensive player of the year, as well as being first-team All-ACC. This is not the first time that she has won this award either, as Cubaj won it after last season as well.

Devoe won the award after being the top scorer on the Yellow Jackets for the 2021-2022 season. He was named a third-team All-ACC selection after averaging nearly 18 PPG. This is the second consecutive season that a Georgia Tech Men's player has earned the award, with Jose Alvarado and Moses Wright sharing the award after last season.

Devoe declared for the NBA Draft this week.

