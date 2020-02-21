Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Syracuse

The Yellow Jackets followed up their upset of #5 Louisville last week with an equally as impressive road win against Wake Forest this past Wednesday, and are looking to continue their late season hot streak. Next up for the Yellow Jackets (13-13. 7-8 ACC), they will attempt to avenge a blowout loss earlier this season and travel to Upstate New York to face the Syracuse Orange (14-12, 7-8 ACC). Tipoff is set for Saturday, February 22nd at 4:00pm EST, and will be telecast on your Regional Sports Network.

Prior to their upcoming matchup, head coach Josh Pastner took time to meet with the media. He discussed the previous game against Wake Forest, previewed the upcoming game against Syracuse, how they will keep their focus down the stretch, and more.

