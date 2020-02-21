All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Baseball
Basketball
Football

Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Syracuse

Matthew McGavic

The Yellow Jackets followed up their upset of #5 Louisville last week with an equally as impressive road win against Wake Forest this past Wednesday, and are looking to continue their late season hot streak. Next up for the Yellow Jackets (13-13. 7-8 ACC), they will attempt to avenge a blowout loss earlier this season and travel to Upstate New York to face the Syracuse Orange (14-12, 7-8 ACC). Tipoff is set for Saturday, February 22nd at 4:00pm EST, and will be telecast on your Regional Sports Network.

Prior to their upcoming matchup, head coach Josh Pastner took time to meet with the media. He discussed the previous game against Wake Forest, previewed the upcoming game against Syracuse, how they will keep their focus down the stretch, and more.

Related Links:

What To Watch For Vs. Syracuse

Moses Wright Looks To Be The "Zone-Buster" In Syracuse Rematch

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Upgrades To Bobby Dodd Stadium Announced

Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium will have 5 facets of the historic venue upgraded in advance of the 2020 college football season.

Georgia Tech PR

Moses Wright Looks To Be The "Zone-Buster" In Syracuse Rematch

In the previous game against Syracuse, Moses Wright was the lone bright spot in an otherwise forgettable game. For the upcoming rematch, he will look to be the catalyst for his team once again.

Matthew McGavic

What To Watch For Vs. Syracuse

The Orange handed Georgia Tech's worst home in nearly 39 years the last time they met. Now the Ramblin' Wreck will head up to the Carrier Dome for a rematch with Jim Boeheim and Co.

Matthew McGavic

What Josh Pastner Said After Georgia Tech's 86-79 Win Over Wake Forest

Georgia Tech won 86-79 over Wake Forest to move to .500 for the 2019-20 college basketball season.

Matthew McGavic

Gallery: Georgia Tech 86, Wake Forest 79

All credit to Jeremy Brevard of USA TODAY Sports.

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Holds Off Wake Forest In Winston-Salem

Georgia Tech overcomes early foul trouble with clutch free throw shooting & stellar guard play to escape Winston-Salem with a victory over Wake Forest.

Matthew McGavic

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets @ Demon Deacons | Game 26

Follow for live updates and analysis from Game 26 vs. Wake Forest.

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Rallies In Ninth Over Georgia Southern

Yellow Jackets score two in the ninth to snatch victory in Statesboro

Georgia Tech PR

Tale of The Tape: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

After a weekend off, Georgia Tech is set to face Wake Forest in Winston-Salem. Here's how they stack up against the Demon Deacons.

Matthew McGavic

Pastner On The 1 Time Transfer Rule: "I'm All For It"

Georgia Tech men's basketball head coach Josh Pastner joins the Big Ten and ACC in support of the proposed One Time Transfer rule.

Matthew McGavic