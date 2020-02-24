All Yellow Jackets
Tale of The Tape: Clemson Tigers

Matthew McGavic

Clemson Tigers (14-12, 8-8 ACC) @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-14, 7-9 ACC)

- Tipoff: Tuesday, February 25th at 9:00pm EST

- Location: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA

- How To Watch: ACC Network (link here)

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Georgia Tech (-2.0)

- KenPom Prediction: Georgia Tech 64, Clemson 62 (59% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: Clemson leads 73-63*

*1 win vacated by NCAA Committee on Infractions

- Last Meeting: Clemson won 65-42 on Feb. 6th, 2019 (home)

- Preview & Related Links:

What To Watch For Vs. Clemson

Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Clemson

Rankings:

Georgia Tech
Clemson

AP/USA TODAY

NR/NR

NR/NR

NET

79th

73rd

RPI

81st

88th

SOS

17th

47th

KenPom

77th

63rd

Sagarin

63rd

47th

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech
Clemson

Points

Michael Devoe (16.1)

Aamir Sims (13.3)

Rebounds

Moses Wright (7.3)

Aamir Sims (7.2)

Assists

Jose Alvarado (4.3)

Aamir Sims (7.2)

Steals

Jose Alvarado (1.9)

John Newman III (1.1)

Blocks

James Banks III (2.4)

Aamir Sims (1.3)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech
Clemson

Points Per Game

68.8

67.1

Field Goal %

45.3%

43.2%

FGM/FGA Per Game

25.4/56.1

23.9/55.3

Three Point %

30.4%

32.8%

3PTA/3PTM Per Game

5.1/16.9

8.5/25.9

Free Throw %

66.7%

67.9%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech
Clemson

Rebounds Per Game

35.9

34.2

Off. Reb. Per Game

9.6

8.0

Def. Reb. Per Game

26.3

26.1

Rebound Margin

+1.6

-0.5

Defense:

Georgia Tech
Clemson

Opp. Points Per Game

67.6

63.5

Opp. FG%

40.5%

40.2%

Opp. 3PT%

29.6%

31.5%

Steals Per Game

6.8

6.7

Blocks Per Game

4.6

2.5

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech
Clemson

Assists Per Game

13.7

13.3

Turnovers Per Game

15.9

12.5

Turnover Margin

-2.3

+0.6

Assist/Turnover Ratio

0.9

1.1

Basketball

