Tale of The Tape: Clemson Tigers
Matthew McGavic
Clemson Tigers (14-12, 8-8 ACC) @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-14, 7-9 ACC)
- Tipoff: Tuesday, February 25th at 9:00pm EST
- Location: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA
- How To Watch: ACC Network (link here)
- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM
- Betting Favorite: Georgia Tech (-2.0)
- KenPom Prediction: Georgia Tech 64, Clemson 62 (59% chance to win)
- All-Time Series: Clemson leads 73-63*
*1 win vacated by NCAA Committee on Infractions
- Last Meeting: Clemson won 65-42 on Feb. 6th, 2019 (home)
- Preview & Related Links:
Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Clemson
Rankings:
Georgia Tech
Clemson
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
NR/NR
NET
79th
73rd
RPI
81st
88th
SOS
17th
47th
KenPom
77th
63rd
Sagarin
63rd
47th
Team Leaders:
Georgia Tech
Clemson
Points
Michael Devoe (16.1)
Aamir Sims (13.3)
Rebounds
Moses Wright (7.3)
Aamir Sims (7.2)
Assists
Jose Alvarado (4.3)
Aamir Sims (7.2)
Steals
Jose Alvarado (1.9)
John Newman III (1.1)
Blocks
James Banks III (2.4)
Aamir Sims (1.3)
Scoring:
Georgia Tech
Clemson
Points Per Game
68.8
67.1
Field Goal %
45.3%
43.2%
FGM/FGA Per Game
25.4/56.1
23.9/55.3
Three Point %
30.4%
32.8%
3PTA/3PTM Per Game
5.1/16.9
8.5/25.9
Free Throw %
66.7%
67.9%
Rebounding:
Georgia Tech
Clemson
Rebounds Per Game
35.9
34.2
Off. Reb. Per Game
9.6
8.0
Def. Reb. Per Game
26.3
26.1
Rebound Margin
+1.6
-0.5
Defense:
Georgia Tech
Clemson
Opp. Points Per Game
67.6
63.5
Opp. FG%
40.5%
40.2%
Opp. 3PT%
29.6%
31.5%
Steals Per Game
6.8
6.7
Blocks Per Game
4.6
2.5
Ball Handling:
Georgia Tech
Clemson
Assists Per Game
13.7
13.3
Turnovers Per Game
15.9
12.5
Turnover Margin
-2.3
+0.6
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.9
1.1
