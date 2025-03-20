What Will It Take For Georgia Tech To Return to the Big Stage and Participate in March Madness?
Ever since making the national championship game in 2004, Georgia Tech basketball has only made the NCAA Tournament four times, making it to the second round the following season, the first round in 2007, the second round in 2010, and the first round in 2021. The Yellow Jackets have been unable to break through in a consistent way over the past couple of decades, but they are hoping that they are close to doing that under Damon Stoudamire. There have been certain flashes in the two seasons that Stoudamire has been in Atlanta, but there is one glaring thing that has been lacking and that has been any sort of consistency.
During his inaugural season on The Flats, Stoudamire finished 14-18, losing to Notre Dame in the first round of the ACC Tournament at seasons end. The first season saw Georgia Tech get wins over No. 21 Mississippi State, No. 7 Duke, Clemson, No. 3 North Carolina, and a road win at Wake Forest, not to mention freshmen players such as Baye Ndongo and Nait George looking future stars. However, there were also a number of frustrating losses. Georgia Tech lost an early season matchup to UMass Lowell, multiple games to a bad Notre Dame team, a loss to the worst Louisville team in recent memory, a loss to Boston College, and some blowout losses to Clemson and Wake Forest.
Fast forward to this season and there are similar patterns, though Georgia Tech was an improved team this season, especially when you consider that they were dealing with a lot of injuries this season to players such as Kowacie Reeves, Javian McCollum, and Luke O'Brien.
The Yellow Jackets lost an early game to North Florida, could not get a signature non-conference win against future tournament teams like Georgia or Oklahoma, and had more frustrating losses to lower-tier ACC teams like Notre Dame, Syracuse, and Boston College. They did however finish as the No. 8 seed in the ACC, getting a first-round bye in the tournament, won nine of their last 13 regular season games, and got signature wins over Clemson and Louisville. Stoudamire snapped a long losing streak to Virginia when they beat the Cavaliers in the second round of the ACC Tournament and had a 14-point lead over No. 1 Duke in the quarterfinals before eventually losing to what might be the eventual national champion. Hopes were high when Georgia Tech received an NIT bid and hosted C-USA runner-up Jacksonville State, but the Yellow Jackets were ran out of their own building in what was a non-competitive game for most of the evening. This team should be commended for overcoming the injuries that they dealt with, but it is also fair to be frustrated with some of the results as well.
While the inconsistencies through the first couple of seasons are frustrating to see, I think there is hope for what is to come.
The No. 1 thing that should put Georgia Tech on the path to making it back to the NCAA Tournament is the recruiting and talent acquisition that Stoudamire has brought to the program. In the 2024 class, Stoudamire landed four-star players Jaeden Mustaf and Darrion Sutton and both players were contributors this season, especially Mustaf, who played in 26 games this season and averaged 8.3 PPG. The growth and development of those two players is going to be essential for next season.
The incoming class for Georgia Tech currently ranks No. 22 in the country and No. 6 in the ACC. Stoudamire and his staff landed players such as four-star center Mouhamed Sylla (No. 18 player in the country per 247Sports), four-star guard Akai Fleming (No. 96 player in the country), point guard Eric Chatfield (No. 172 player in the country), and forward Brandon Stores (No. 215 player in the country). Georgia Tech already has one elite commit for the 2026 class in center Moustapha Diop, the No. 18 player in the country.
The talent acquisition has been good, but it won't get Georgia Tech turned around on its own. There also has to be player development for the returning Yellow Jackets. Players like Nait George, Baye Ndongo, Duncan Powell, Mustaf, Sutton, and Ibrahim Souare could all be back next season. George led the ACC in assists this season, Ndongo was a double-double machine over the last 13 or so games, and Powell was arguably the most underrated transfer addition in the country. All of those guys can be back for Georgia Tech next season, as Powell noted after the loss to Jacksonville State this week:
"All of our guys coming back are key guys. I'm ecstatic for next year, even though we lost tonight."
Georgia Tech made noticeable progression this year in their play after a rough start to the season, but there is more work that needs to be done if this program wants to get back to NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021. All of the guys returning must continue to develop, Stoudamire must bring in impact players from the transfer portal, and the team has to be more consistent during the season and not lose games they should win. College Basketball has its fair share of upsets and no team is immune from that, but Georgia Tech has started slow in each of Stoudamire's first two seasons and it has put them behind. Player development, faster starts with no Quad Four losses, and smart acquisitions from the transfer portal could have the Yellow Jackets dancing in the tournament next season.
