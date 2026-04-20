2027 Three-Star WR Keyon Standifer Commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech finally has a commitment in its 2027 class and it is a talented player who was once upon a time in the Yellow Jackets 2027 class. Standifer originally committed to Georgia Tech back in September, but left the class in December. He is not back in the fold and wide receivers coach Jafar Williams gets a win by keeping an in-state player

🚨 COMMIT ALERT 🚨



Newton (Ga.) wide receiver Keyon Standifer commits to Georgia Tech (again), he tells @247Sports. Standifer dives into that decision to lock back in with the Yellow Jackets.



"I always knew I wanted to be committed to Georgia Tech."



🏈 https://t.co/Eal0akzudG pic.twitter.com/jZ0Vj9BYOb — Benjamin Wolk (@benjaminwolk) April 20, 2026

Looking at the prospect

Standifer is considered a three-star prospect by the 247Sports composite and is ranked as the No. 932 player in the country, the No. 114 wide receiver in the country, and the No. 110 player in the state of Georgia. The 5'9 170 LBS wideout plays at Newton High School in Georgia and held other offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Indiana, LSU, Oregon, Tennessee, and Texas, among others.

Standifer is a true playmaker at the position and getting him back in the fold is a nice way for Brent Key to start building out this 2027 class. After bringing in a top 25 ranked class in 2025, Georgia Tech's recruiting class ranking slipped outside of the top 30 last season.

One of the big reasons that Key hired Jafar Williams away from Vanderbilt was due to his recruiting prowess and it was on display here. Earlier in the spring, Williams talked about recruiting in-state players:

“I still think the relationship piece is important, especially with seven on seven, not only with parents, you know, with high school coaches, there's just more people that kind of touch these guys outside of football. Track coaches are involved in that as well. But the relationship piece is still there, you know, even though guys are getting paid and those types of things, it's still about relationships. One of the things that the coach talked about here in terms of relationships is the area and the high school coaches. I've recruited Atlanta for seven years. When I was at Purdue, Maryland and Rutgers, I was in the area. I do have a feel for a lot of the coaches still in the area. There's been a lot of turnover, but I've been in the area and coached and recruited.”

Spring and Summer are huge periods for recruiting in college football and when a majority of commitments happen. This is a great start for Georgia Tech as they look to build a strong recruiting class and improve on the field.