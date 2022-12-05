Defensive Lineman Elijah Douglas De-Commits From Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech's 2023 recruiting class is back down to 15 members tonight after losing another prospect, this time on the defensive line.

Elijah Douglas from Pine Forest High School (FL) de-committed from Georgia Tech tonight. Douglas was one of three defensive line commits and now, that number is just two. Gensley Auguste (West Orange, NJ) and Anthony Little (Rock Creek Christian Academy, MD) are the other two defensive line commits.

This is the second de-commitment since Friday. Defensive back L.J. Green of Montgomery Catholic Prep (AL) de-committed on Friday.

Georgia Tech's class now ranks 59th in the country with the loss of Douglas. Georgia Tech now drops one spot in the ACC rankings as well, now ranking 12th. Pittsburgh jumps in front of Tech now with the loss of Douglas.

The early signing period is coming up and new head coach Brent Key is going to have work to do to get the class where he wants it to be in time. The transfer portal is also opening on Monday.

