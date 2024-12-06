All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech Recruiting: Five Star OT Josh Petty Officially Sign With The Yellow Jackets

Petty is one of the highest-ranked prospects to ever sign with Georgia Tech

Jackson Caudell

2025 OT Josh Petty
2025 OT Josh Petty / 247Sports- Andrew Ivin

One of the highest-rated recruits to ever commit to Georgia Tech has now officially signed with the Yellow Jackets. Five Star OT Josh Petty is now officially a Yellow Jacket and has become the centerpiece of arguably the greatest recruiting class in program history. After not signing on Wednesday, Georgia Tech fans can now breathe easy now that Petty has officially signed with the program.

According to 247Sports, Petty is a five-star prospect, the No. 21 player in the country, No. 5 OT in the country, and the No. 5 player in the state of Georgia. Georgia Tech beat out Florida State, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Stanford for him. Georgia Tech wanted to build one of the best offensive line classes in the country and they have done so.

Here is the scouting report on Petty, courtesy of 247Sports analyst Gabe Brooks, who thinks Petty is potential first round pick in the future:

"High-level offensive tackle prospect with outstanding functional athleticism fostered by impressive two-way snaps. Legitimately 6-5 with offensive tackle length thanks to confirmed arm and wing numbers. Lean with ample frame space for adding mass. Quicker off the ball on offense than defense, but flashes surprising linear closing speed in pursuit. Georgia 2A state champion wrestler in 285-pound weight class as a sophomore before finishing as state runner-up as a junior in Feb. 2024. Wrestling prowess translates in body control and hand-to-hand combat strength. Can get punchier, but plays angry and finishes blocks. Mean streak is obvious. Motivated drive blocker who also climbs to second level with relative ease. Very young for the 2025 cycle. Naturally high center of gravity but cognizant of leverage firing off and engaging defenders. Need more consistent measure of pass-pro ability, but functional athleticism suggests ample potential. Will face significant jump in competition going from lower-level high school ball to the high-major level, but consistent dominance at multiple positions is promising. Athletic profile and on-field evidence suggest immense developmental potential, especially given 34-inch arms and a wingspan approaching 6-11, per reliable sources. May need a bit more seasoning to gain requisite mass and strength, but owns the traits to become a multi-year starter at the high-major level with NFL Draft early-round upside."

Petty committed to Georgia Tech in August and never wavered. Now he is officially a part of the program.

2025 Georgia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed

1. Three Star DE Andre Fuller

2. Three Star DB Elgin Sessions

3. Three Star DT Derry Norris

4. Three Star OT Xavier Canales

5. Three Star TE Kevin Roche

6. Three-Star OL Kevin Peay

7. Three-Star DB Jayden Barr

8. Four-Star DB Tae Harris

9. Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson

10. Four-Star RB JP Powell

11. Three-Star OL Jimmy Bryson

12. Four-Star OL Peyton Joseph

13. Three-Star WR Cal Faulkner

14. Three-Star WR Jamauri Brice

15. Three-Star DB Fenix Felton

16. Four-Star Defensive Tackle Christian Garrett

17. Three-Star DT Blake Belin

18. Three-Star TE Connor Roush

19. Three-Star QB Grady Adamson

20. Three-Star Edge Carrington Coombs

21. Three-Star WR Jordan Allen

22. Three-Star RB Shane Marshall

23. Five Star OT Josh Petty

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does.

