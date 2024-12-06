Georgia Tech Recruiting: Five Star OT Josh Petty Officially Sign With The Yellow Jackets
One of the highest-rated recruits to ever commit to Georgia Tech has now officially signed with the Yellow Jackets. Five Star OT Josh Petty is now officially a Yellow Jacket and has become the centerpiece of arguably the greatest recruiting class in program history. After not signing on Wednesday, Georgia Tech fans can now breathe easy now that Petty has officially signed with the program.
According to 247Sports, Petty is a five-star prospect, the No. 21 player in the country, No. 5 OT in the country, and the No. 5 player in the state of Georgia. Georgia Tech beat out Florida State, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Stanford for him. Georgia Tech wanted to build one of the best offensive line classes in the country and they have done so.
Here is the scouting report on Petty, courtesy of 247Sports analyst Gabe Brooks, who thinks Petty is potential first round pick in the future:
"High-level offensive tackle prospect with outstanding functional athleticism fostered by impressive two-way snaps. Legitimately 6-5 with offensive tackle length thanks to confirmed arm and wing numbers. Lean with ample frame space for adding mass. Quicker off the ball on offense than defense, but flashes surprising linear closing speed in pursuit. Georgia 2A state champion wrestler in 285-pound weight class as a sophomore before finishing as state runner-up as a junior in Feb. 2024. Wrestling prowess translates in body control and hand-to-hand combat strength. Can get punchier, but plays angry and finishes blocks. Mean streak is obvious. Motivated drive blocker who also climbs to second level with relative ease. Very young for the 2025 cycle. Naturally high center of gravity but cognizant of leverage firing off and engaging defenders. Need more consistent measure of pass-pro ability, but functional athleticism suggests ample potential. Will face significant jump in competition going from lower-level high school ball to the high-major level, but consistent dominance at multiple positions is promising. Athletic profile and on-field evidence suggest immense developmental potential, especially given 34-inch arms and a wingspan approaching 6-11, per reliable sources. May need a bit more seasoning to gain requisite mass and strength, but owns the traits to become a multi-year starter at the high-major level with NFL Draft early-round upside."
Petty committed to Georgia Tech in August and never wavered. Now he is officially a part of the program.
2025 Georgia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed
2. Three Star DB Elgin Sessions
4. Three Star OT Xavier Canales
9. Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson
11. Three-Star OL Jimmy Bryson
12. Four-Star OL Peyton Joseph
13. Three-Star WR Cal Faulkner
14. Three-Star WR Jamauri Brice
15. Three-Star DB Fenix Felton
16. Four-Star Defensive Tackle Christian Garrett
17. Three-Star DT Blake Belin
18. Three-Star TE Connor Roush
19. Three-Star QB Grady Adamson
20. Three-Star Edge Carrington Coombs
21. Three-Star WR Jordan Allen
22. Three-Star RB Shane Marshall