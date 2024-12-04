Georgia Tech Recruiting: Three-Star Defensive End Andre Fuller Officially Signs With the Yellow Jackets
Three-Star Defensive End Andre Fuller is officially a Yellow Jacket. Fuller, who plays at Grayson High School (GA), has been committed to Georgia Tech since April and is now officially a Yellow Jacket. Fuller is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports and is the No. 613 player in the country, the No. 48 edge in the country, and the No. 75 player in the state of Georgia. He chose Georgia Tech over offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Liberty, Louisville, Indiana, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M, USC, and Virginia Tech, among others.
Fuller is the first prospect to officially sign with the Yellow Jackets this morning
Here are some stats and info on Fuller, courtesy of 247Sports Andrew Ivins:
2023: Racked up 79 tackles (21.5 TFL), 16 QBH, 8 sacks, a FF and a FR. Helped Grayson make the semifinals of Georgia’s AAAAAAA playoffs.
2022: Finished sophomore season with 45 tackles (3.5 TFL), 8 QBH and 2.5 sacks to his credit.
2021: Got varsity snaps as a freshman. Totaled 27 tackles and 2 sacks.
