Georgia Tech Recruiting: Three-Star Offensive Lineman Kevin Peay Officially Signs With the Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech has officially signed three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay. Peay is one of the most underrated players in the class and despite a late push from South Carolina, he stuck with his commitment to the Yellow Jackets. Peay, who plays at Lancaster High School (SC) has been committed to Georgia Tech since June and is rated as a three-star prospect according to 247Sports, is the No. 1373 player in the country, the No. 106 IOL, and the No. 25 player in the state of South Carolina. Peay is now the 6th prospect to sign with the Yellow Jackets this morning.
Peay is a powerful offensive lineman that is quick at getting to the second level and his ability to do that pops up when you watch him on film. He holds other offers from Pitt, Purdue, App State, Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Southern, Liberty, Marshall, Memphis, Missouri, USF, and Virginia Tech
