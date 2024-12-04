All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech Recruiting: Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr Officially Signs With the Yellow Jackets

Barr is the latest Georgia Tech commit to officially sign

Jackson Caudell

2025 safety Jayden Barr
2025 safety Jayden Barr / 247Sport

Three-star safety Jayden Barr has officially signed with Georgia Tech. Barr, who played his high school football at Eastside High School in Covington (GA) had been committed to Georgia Tech since June but is now officially a part of the program. Barr is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports and is ranked as the 1093rd player in the country, the No. 92 safety, and the No. 125 player in the state of Georgia. Barr chose Georgia Tech over offers from Boston College, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Marshall, and Western Kentucky. Barr becomes the 7th prospect to officially sign with the Yellow Jackets.

2025 Georgia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed

1. Three Star DE Andre Fuller

2. Three Star DB Elgin Sessions

3. Three Star DT Derry Norris

4. Three Star OT Xavier Canales

5. Three Star TE Kevin Roche

6. Three-Star OL Kevin Peay

7. Three-Star DB Jayden Barr

Published |Modified
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023.

