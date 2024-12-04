Georgia Tech Recruiting: Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr Officially Signs With the Yellow Jackets
Three-star safety Jayden Barr has officially signed with Georgia Tech. Barr, who played his high school football at Eastside High School in Covington (GA) had been committed to Georgia Tech since June but is now officially a part of the program. Barr is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports and is ranked as the 1093rd player in the country, the No. 92 safety, and the No. 125 player in the state of Georgia. Barr chose Georgia Tech over offers from Boston College, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Marshall, and Western Kentucky. Barr becomes the 7th prospect to officially sign with the Yellow Jackets.
