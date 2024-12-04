Georgia Tech Recruiting: Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche Officially Signs With Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech has officially signed three-star tight end Kevin Roche, who is one of the most intriguing prospects in the Yellow Jackets class. Roche, who played his high school football at Darien High School (CT), has been committed to Georgia Tech since June and according to the 247Sports Composite, he is the No.1011 player in the country, the No. 48 tight end in the country, and the No. 9 player in the state of Connecticut. Roche is a huge prospect with 6'8 235 LBS size and has been underlooked in the recruiting process so far. his other offers included Columbia, UConn, Fordham, Harvard, Lehigh, UMass, Penn, Rhode Island, Toledo, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia. As I said before, Roche has gone underlooked for much of this process and he now joins Connor Roush as the two tight ends in the class for Georgia Tech. Roche is now the fifth prospect to sign with Georgia Tech today.
2025 Georgia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed
2. Three Star DB Elgin Sessions
4. Three Star OT Xavier Canales
5. Three Star TE Kevin Roche
Additional Links:
Georgia Tech Football: Live 2025 Signing Day Tracker for the Yellow Jackets
Report: Georgia Tech Athletic Director J Batt Finalizing New Five-Year Deal That Will Extend Him Through 2029
Georgia Tech Football: Brent Key Believes There Was A Missed Targeting Call At End Of Game vs Georgia