With the Commitment of Josh Petty, Does Georgia Tech have the top offensive line class in the ACC for 2025?
Georgia Tech made waves on Monday when they landed one of their biggest recruits in program history. Five-star offensive tackle Josh Petty committed to Georgia Tech on Monday, giving the Yellow Jackets another big piece to their 2025 recruiting class, which is now ranked No. 20 in the country on 247Sports. Not only that, but Petty joins two other four-star prospects along the offensive line as well as three three-star players. Brent Key and Geep Wade have made it a priority to build the line of scrimmage and he has done so with the past two recruiting classes.
With that being said, does Georgia Tech have the top OL class in the ACC for 2025?
I think you can make the argument for yes and really, there is only one team that could say they have a better one than Georgia Tech and that is Florida State. Georgia Tech was able to beat out Florida State for Petty's commitment and if Petty had chosen the Seminoles, this debate would not exist. But Petty chose Georgia Tech and now the Yellow Jackets have arguably the top OL class in the conference.
Here is how Georgia Tech's OL ranks on 247Sports:
1. Josh Petty (No. 14 overall recruit, No. 2 OT, Five-Star)
2. Justin Hasenhuetl (four-star, No. 17 IOL, Four-Star)
3. Damola Ajidahun (No. 231 on 247 Sports Composite, No. 25 OT, Four-Star in the composite, Three-Star on 247 rankings)
4. Kevin Peay (No. 120 IOL, Three-Star)
5. Xavier Canales (No. 123 OT, Three-Star)
6. Jimmy Bryson (No. 136 IOL, Three-Star)
Here is how Florida State's stacks up:
1. Soloman Thomas (No. 24 overall, No. 1 IOL, Five Star)
2. Peyton Joseph (No. 133 overall, No. 7 IOL, Four-Star)
Obviously, Florida State will likely add some guys to their OL class, but Georgia Tech probably has the edge right now. Petty is the best player in either class and the overall depth that the Yellow Jackets have built there in this class helps. If FSU adds a couple of more quality prospects up front, they could be the best in the class.
Are there any other contenders?
Miami's top commit is four-star IOL Seuseu Alofaituli is the No. 56 player in the entire country, but he is the only blue chip player on the O-Line for the Hurricanes at this point. Clemson has four-star OT Brayden Jacobs (No. 131 overall), but he is the only blue chip player on the O-Line in the class for the Tigers. SMU is similar to Miami. The Mustangs have four-star OT Dramodd Odoms (No. 57 player in the country) and other high-end developmental players in their class. North Carolina's class ranks near the bottom of the ACC, but they do have one four-star OL in Alex Payne (No. 132 overall) and two other quality players.
With the committment of Petty, Georgia Tech has the best O-Line class in the ACC. This is going to be huge for the future of the Yellow Jackets program and they should continue to be formidable up front for years to come with this class. Key and Wade deserve a ton of credit for getting talent at this position and things are looking up in a major way for GT up front.