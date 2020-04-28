2021 DB Shawn Chappell Jr. Commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech has hauled in their fourth commit for the class of 2021.

Three-star Durham (NC) Southern DB Shawn Chappell Jr. announced his decision on Tuesday - which was also his eighteenth birthday.

The 6-foot-2, 181-pound Chappell earned his first Division 1 opportunity when the Yellow Jackets offered him in early February. Receiving a couple of additional Power 5 offers, he chose Tech over Arizona State and Syracuse among a handful of others. Chappell becomes the Jackets' first commitment in the secondary and second defensive member of the 2021 class.

Chappell had a chance to visit the Flats in March when spring practice was just kicking off.

Geoff Collins and staff have been offering a lot of safeties in the 2021 recruiting cycle - Chappell has played both corner and safety. As the secondary continues to develop consistency and improve on the pass rush, Chappell's frame, physicality and versatility will be a plus.

Chappell ends a month long commitment drought for Tech. The last recruit the Jackets landed was three-star DE Grey Carroll when he announced his decision last month.

Chappell joins a class consisting of Carroll, three-star WR Malik Rutherford and three-star ATH Jamal Haynes.

