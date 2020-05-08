2021 DE Noah Collins Flips Commitment to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech picks up another commitment for the class of 2021 in three-star defensive end Noah Collins. The Loganville (GA) Grayson prospect announced his decision to stay home in the Peach State on Friday via social media.

Collins was previously committed to UCF. The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder verbally committed to the Knights on February 4 but decommitted earlier this week.



The defensive lineman hauled in nearly 30 offers from programs across the country such as Arizona State, Baylor, Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh and others. He is ranked as the No. 46 overall prospect in the state of Georgia as well as the No. 40 overall defensive end on 247Sports.

Adding depth to the defensive line is a targeted area for Tech. Collins offers a good frame, speed and ability to tackle the ball carrier.

As the Jackets continue to build momentum, Collins joins fellow defensive ends, Joshua Robinson and Grey Carroll, for the 2021 recruiting cycle. Other members of the 2021 class include three-star safety Shawn Chappell Jr., three-star wide receiver Malik Rutherford and three-star athlete Jamal Haynes - another Grayson High product.

Related Links:

Georgia Tech Picks Up In-State Commit Joshua Robinson

2021 DB Shawn Chappell Jr. Commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Lands Commitment from From 2021 DE Grey Carroll

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_