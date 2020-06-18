All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

2021 Three-Star LB Gavin Barthiel Commits to Georgia Tech

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech landed their fifteenth verbal commitment for the 2021 recruiting cycle in three-star linebacker Gavin Barthiel. The Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson product announced his decision via social media on Wednesday. 

The 6-2, 205-pound Barthiel held over thirty scholarship offers from programs such as Boston College, Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisville, Mississippi State, Missouri, Pittsburgh, West Virginia and among others. 

Barthiel is the first at his position group to commit to the Yellow Jackets' 2021 signing class - defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Andrew Thacker and tight ends coach Chris Wiesehan being his main recruiters at Tech. He holds good speed, and is impactful in stopping the run and in pass coverage. With more room to develop, Barthiel could line up anywhere but is expected to play inside linebacker. 

Barthiel is ranked the No. 69 overall outside linebacker and the No. 144 Florida prospect for the 2021 class. The addition of Barthiel brings Tech's class of 2021 to No. 31 nationally and No. 9 in the Atlantic Coast Conference (247Sports). 

Other defensive members in Tech's '21 class include WDE Joshua Robinson, WDE Noah Collins, SDE Grey Carroll, S Shawn Chappell Jr. and DT Zeek Biggers.

Related Links:

Three-Star OL Eli Richey Commits to Georgia Tech

In-State Prospect Leo Blackburn Commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Lands TE Ben Postma

West Coast QB Chayden Peery Commits to Georgia Tech

Jakiah Leftwich Becomes 10th Commit for Georgia Tech

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lindy's Names Five Yellow Jackets on Preseason All-ACC Teams

Lindy's Sports College Football 2020 Preview took a stab at naming preseason All-ACC teams with a handful of Georgia Tech players being selected

Georgia Tech PR

Georgia Tech RHP Jonathan Hughes Signs with Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies picked up Georgia Tech RHP Jonathan Hughes on Monday night

Ashley Barnett

Josh Pastner Hopeful to Begin Workouts With Student-Athletes in July

With the start of Phase I allowing student-athletes to return for voluntary activities at Georgia Tech, head basketball coach Josh Paster is hopeful the NCAA will allow coaches to work with players as early as July

Ashley Barnett

Michael Guldberg, Baron Radcliff Taken on Second Day of MLB Draft

Georgia Tech outfielders Michael Guldberg and Baron Radcliff were selected on the day of the 2020 MLB Draft - marking the 20th consecutive year the Jackets have produced multiple picks

Ashley Barnett

Geoff Collins Preparing for Phase I of Athletics Return

Georgia Tech is set to begin voluntary activities for student-athletes on Monday. Head football coach Geoff Collins discusses further the plan in place.

Ashley Barnett

Tre Swilling Named to 2020 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

Georgia Tech DB Tre Swilling named to Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List - earning a spot among 42 candidates

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Installing Artificial Turf at Bobby Dodd Stadium

Georgia Tech plans to install an artificial playing surface at Bobby Dodd Stadium in July, replacing Tech’s grass field

Georgia Tech PR

Coach Josh Pastner Talks Mandatory Day Off on Election Day

Georgia Tech head basketball coach, Josh Pastner, heeded the motion to take a mandatory day off on November 3rd. The idea was first presented by senior guard Malachi Rice. Pastner is grateful to see other Tech coaches, including Geoff Collins, follow along in the pledge.

Ashley Barnett

ACC Strength of Schedule Rankings

Where do the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets fall in CBS Sports' ACC Strength of Schedule Rankings?

Ashley Barnett

Three-Star OL Eli Richey Commits to Georgia Tech

The Yellow Jackets now have 14 hard commits in their 2021 recruiting class after landing offensive lineman Eli Richey

Ashley Barnett