2021 Three-Star LB Gavin Barthiel Commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech landed their fifteenth verbal commitment for the 2021 recruiting cycle in three-star linebacker Gavin Barthiel. The Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson product announced his decision via social media on Wednesday.

The 6-2, 205-pound Barthiel held over thirty scholarship offers from programs such as Boston College, Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisville, Mississippi State, Missouri, Pittsburgh, West Virginia and among others.

Barthiel is the first at his position group to commit to the Yellow Jackets' 2021 signing class - defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Andrew Thacker and tight ends coach Chris Wiesehan being his main recruiters at Tech. He holds good speed, and is impactful in stopping the run and in pass coverage. With more room to develop, Barthiel could line up anywhere but is expected to play inside linebacker.

Barthiel is ranked the No. 69 overall outside linebacker and the No. 144 Florida prospect for the 2021 class. The addition of Barthiel brings Tech's class of 2021 to No. 31 nationally and No. 9 in the Atlantic Coast Conference (247Sports).

Other defensive members in Tech's '21 class include WDE Joshua Robinson, WDE Noah Collins, SDE Grey Carroll, S Shawn Chappell Jr. and DT Zeek Biggers.

