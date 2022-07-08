2023 Defensive Back Tyler Scott Receives Georgia Tech Offer

Georgia Tech Football has one in-state commitment at the defensive back position with Kamal Bonner from Colquitt County. On Thursday, the coaching staff extended an offer to Tyler Scott, a defensive back that plays at Pebblebrook high school. Scott is currently committed to Arkansas State, but Georgia Tech is his first power five offer and that could give him something to think about.

While Bonner will more than likely be a safety for Georgia Tech, Scott could give the Yellow Jackets an intriguing prospect at corner. He has the size at 6-2 185 LBS and the length to make plays in man-coverage. Those are some top-notch traits and that is what makes Scott a player with upside.

After receiving an offer from Arkansas State in June, Scott committed shortly after. An offer from an ACC school like Georgia Tech could make them the biggest competition to the Red Wolves. Air Force is another school to watch as well.

With July being a dead period in recruiting, Georgia Tech will not be able to get Scott on campus for a visit for a few weeks. I would expect the team to do so later in the fall as they try to secure a commitment from an intriguing prospect that is in the state of Georgia.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Football: Eric Reed Transfer Profile

Georgia Tech Football: KJ Wallace Transfer Profile

2023 Georgia Tech safety target Jayden Sheppard names top five

Georgia Tech Football: Kenny Bennett Transfer Profile