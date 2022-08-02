2023 Georgia Tech Athlete Target Jacob Cruz Sets his Commitment Date

Georgia Tech has added two more commitments to their recruiting class in the past two weeks with the additions of running back Javin Simpkins and cornerback L.J. Green. The Yellow Jackets coaching staff could get some more good news this week by adding their 15th commitment.

North Cobb athlete Jacob Cruz is one of the top targets remaining on Georgia Tech's board and he would be a welcome addition to the 2023 recruiting class. Cruz announced on his Twitter account on Monday that he would be making his commitment this Friday.

Georgia Tech leads on the 247 Crystal Ball right now, but this could be a battle between the Yellow Jackets and the Virginia Cavaliers. Cruz has officially visited both schools this summer and both programs will be better off with him in their class.

At 6-5 225 LBS, Cruz could be an effective pass rusher at the next level but could play other positions as well. The biggest thing that Georgia Tech needs to worry about is getting him in the class and then figuring out the rest.

I will have complete coverage of Cruz's commitment here at AllYellowJackets this Friday!

