2023 Georgia Tech safety target Jayden Sheppard Releases Top Five

Georgia Tech Football is looking to add to its 2023 recruiting class with an out-of-state prospect that is starting to get more offers. Jayden Sheppard is a safety that plays at Niceville High School in Florida and earlier this week, he dropped his top five schools. Sheppard is in the narrowing down process of his recruitment and Georgia Tech is among the final schools that he named.

Georgia Tech is going to have some pretty good competition for the talented safety. Arkansas, West Virginia, Coastal Carolina, and Tulane are the other schools that made Shepard's top five.

Sheppard did officially visit West Virginia in June and that is who might hold the lead in this recruitment. Georgia Tech has been after Sheppard for some time and they are hoping that it will pay off in the end.

The Yellow Jackets do not have a defensive back commitment in the 2023 class so far and they are hoping Sheppard is the first. The 6-2 180 LBS safety would be a great addition to the class.

