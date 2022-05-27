2023 Linebacker Michael Montgomery Receives Offer From Georgia Tech

One of the fastest rising linebackers in the 2023 recruiting class is Michael Montgomery from Garfield High School in Decatur, GA. Montgomery has been receiving offers from some of the top power five programs around the country and last week received an offer from head coach Geoff Collins and his staff.

While some linebackers might still need to grow physically before they get to the collegiate level, Montgomery already possesses good size at 6-2 230 LBS and is a hard-hitting linebacker. He moves fluidly and will greet the ball carrier at the point of attack.

There is going to be some pretty stiff competition from other schools, however. Since the month of March, Montgomery has picked up offers from Oregon, South Carolina, and Arkansas all pursuing the Georgia native.

Look for the Yellow Jackets to try and get Montgomery on campus for a visit this summer and fall, as he should be rising to the top of the linebacker board for them.

