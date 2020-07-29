ACC Moves to 10+1 Model for 2020 CFB Season

The Atlantic Coast Conference is altering the football schedule for the 2020 season and moving to a 10 conference games & one non-conference game scheduling model, the league's Board of Directors announced Wednesday.

“Today’s decision was made after months of thoughtful planning by numerous individuals throughout the conference,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “The Board’s decision presents a path, if public health guidance allows, to move forward with competition. Our institutions are committed to taking the necessary measures to facilitate the return in a safe and responsible manner. We recognize that we may need to be nimble and make adjustments in the future. We will be as prepared as possible should that need arise.”

The following adjustments have been made to the 2020 football schedule: