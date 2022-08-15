AP Top 25: Georgia Tech Set to Face Five Ranked Opponents

The AP Top 25 was released today and Georgia Tech Football is going to be facing quite a few ranked opponents, including in their first game.

Making an appearance in the top three is Georgia. The Bulldogs are set to defend their national championship and are going to be one of the favorites to win it all again. They will host Georgia Tech in Athens on November 26th.

The first game of the year will be against Clemson, who will start the year in the top ten. The Tigers are seeking a return to the ACC Championship and college football playoff and will face Georgia Tech on September 5th in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Tigers are starting ranked fourth.

Other ranked teams include Miami (16th), Ole Miss (21st), and Pitt (17th). Ole Miss comes to Atlanta on September 17th and Miami on November 12th. Georgia Tech will travel to Pitt on October 1st.



The complete poll can be found here.

