AP Top 25: Georgia Tech Set to Face Five Ranked Opponents
The AP Top 25 was released today and Georgia Tech Football is going to be facing quite a few ranked opponents, including in their first game.
Making an appearance in the top three is Georgia. The Bulldogs are set to defend their national championship and are going to be one of the favorites to win it all again. They will host Georgia Tech in Athens on November 26th.
Georgia Tech Ranked Opponents
The first game of the year will be against Clemson, who will start the year in the top ten. The Tigers are seeking a return to the ACC Championship and college football playoff and will face Georgia Tech on September 5th in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Tigers are starting ranked fourth.
Other ranked teams include Miami (16th), Ole Miss (21st), and Pitt (17th). Ole Miss comes to Atlanta on September 17th and Miami on November 12th. Georgia Tech will travel to Pitt on October 1st.
The complete poll can be found here.
Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!
Facebook: All Yellow Jackets
Twitter: @AllYellowJacket
Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell
RECOMMENDED ARTICLES
See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com
More Georgia Tech Related Content:
Georgia Tech Football hires former Florida offensive line coach John Hevesy as a consultant
Tariq Carpenter and Jordan Mason make NFL debuts for 49ers and Packers
Everything defensive line coach Larry Knight said after practice
Everything assistant head coach David Turner said after Friday's practice
What did Makius Scott and Kyle Kennard say after Friday's practice?
Georgia Tech 2023 quarterback target Colin Houck commits to Mississippi State for baseball
Georgia Tech basketball offers 2024 prospect Devin Brafford