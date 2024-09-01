Bleav Georgia Tech: Reaction To Georgia Tech's 35-12 Win Over Georgia State + An Early Look At Syracuse
It was a big night in Atlanta as Georgia Tech secured their second win of the season as they defeated the Georgia State Panthers tonight 35-12. For the first time since 2016, Georgia Tech is 2-0 and they head into their week two matchup against Syracuse with momentum.
On the latest episode of Bleav in Georgia Tech, RJ and Jackson breakdown what they liked about Georgia Tech's win over Georgia State and how they feel about the team heading into next week's game vs Syracuse.
One of the big questions coming into tonight was how Georgia Tech was going to handle all the love they have been getting over the past week and there were some missteps tonight, but they made the big plays when they mattered. The defense got early stops in the red zone and Georgia Tech punched it in on a pair of 4th and goal situations in the first half. In the second half, the passing attack started attacking the Panthers vertically and hit some big plays against their defense. The end result was a win for Georgia Tech and they moved to 2-0.
Georgia Tech outgained Georgia State 496-360 and the Yellow Jackets were able to rack up 225 yards rushing, with Jamal Haynes leading the way with 84 yards on 17 carries. Haynes King led an explosive passing attack, finishing 24-29 and 275 yards and three total touchdowns. Malik Rutherford had a huge day on offense, finishing with seven catches for 131 yards and one touchdown.
Georgia Tech averaged 7.8 yards per play while Georgia State averaged 5.7.
Georgia State rushed for 150 yards in this game and averaged 5.2 yards per carry. After a great performance against Florida State, I would say the defense did not perform as well tonight, although they made the big plays in the red zone that kept Georgia State off the board. The third down defense was also stout, holding the Panthers to 3-12. The defense finished with eight tackles for loss against the Panthers.